Democrats Seek Interviews With Signal Chat Participants

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee sent letters to seven nonprincipal participants of the Signal app group chat requesting they sit for interviews, Axios reported Tuesday.

Ranking member Gerry Connolly, D-Va., sent the letters, according to Axios, as they investigate the breach that occurred when the editor of a magazine was invited into the thread, where military plans against Houthi terrorists in Yemen were being discussed.

According to Axios, letters went to:

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff

Alex Wong, deputy to national security adviser Mike Waltz

Mike Needham, chief of staff to Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Joe Kent, acting chief of staff to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Walker Barrett, senior director of the National Security Council

Dan Katz, chief of staff to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Brian McCormack, chief of staff to the National Security Council.

"Because you were reportedly one of the participants in the 'Houthi PC small group' chat, we require your participation in a transcribed interview to examine your involvement in this incident and other potentially reckless disclosures of highly sensitive national security information," Connolly wrote in each of the letters, according to the report.

The White House on Monday said its review of the Signal flap was closed, adding that there would be no staffing changes after Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of The Atlantic, saying that Waltz invited him into the group thread.

Some Republican lawmakers, however, are also calling for investigations or follow-ups to examine how the snafu happened.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., who chairs the Armed Services Committee, said last week that he asked the Pentagon to investigate the use of Signal in the aftermath.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said Sunday that it would be "appropriate" for the Pentagon inspector general to look into the matter.

As for the House Democrats, they're asking the seven participants to confirm their participation over the next two weeks and sit for individual interviews on different dates this month and in May, according to the report.