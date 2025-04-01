WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gerry connolly | house | democrats | probe | signal chat | members | interviews

Democrats Seek Interviews With Signal Chat Participants

By    |   Tuesday, 01 April 2025 08:06 PM EDT

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee sent letters to seven nonprincipal participants of the Signal app group chat requesting they sit for interviews, Axios reported Tuesday.

Ranking member Gerry Connolly, D-Va., sent the letters, according to Axios, as they investigate the breach that occurred when the editor of a magazine was invited into the thread, where military plans against Houthi terrorists in Yemen were being discussed.

According to Axios, letters went to:

  • Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff
  • Alex Wong, deputy to national security adviser Mike Waltz
  • Mike Needham, chief of staff to Secretary of State Marco Rubio
  • Joe Kent, acting chief of staff to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard
  • Walker Barrett, senior director of the National Security Council
  • Dan Katz, chief of staff to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
  • Brian McCormack, chief of staff to the National Security Council.
"Because you were reportedly one of the participants in the 'Houthi PC small group' chat, we require your participation in a transcribed interview to examine your involvement in this incident and other potentially reckless disclosures of highly sensitive national security information," Connolly wrote in each of the letters, according to the report.

The White House on Monday said its review of the Signal flap was closed, adding that there would be no staffing changes after Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of The Atlantic, saying that Waltz invited him into the group thread.

Some Republican lawmakers, however, are also calling for investigations or follow-ups to examine how the snafu happened.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., who chairs the Armed Services Committee, said last week that he asked the Pentagon to investigate the use of Signal in the aftermath.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said Sunday that it would be "appropriate" for the Pentagon inspector general to look into the matter.

As for the House Democrats, they're asking the seven participants to confirm their participation over the next two weeks and sit for individual interviews on different dates this month and in May, according to the report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee sent letters to seven nonprincipal participants of the Signal app group chat requesting they sit for interviews, Axios reported Tuesday.
gerry connolly, house, democrats, probe, signal chat, members, interviews
333
2025-06-01
Tuesday, 01 April 2025 08:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved