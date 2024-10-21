WATCH TV LIVE

germany | biden | iran | un security council

Iran Tells UN: Biden Has Signaled US Approval, Support for Attack on Iran

People gather around a vehicle bearing the Arabic slogan "surely we will be victorious" carrying the coffin of Abbas Nilforoushan, the slain commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs in late September, during his funeral procession in Mashhad in southern Iran. (Seyed Mohammad Alerasool/ISNA/AFP via Getty)

Monday, 21 October 2024 06:19 PM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden has signaled "tacit approval and explicit support for Israel's unlawful military aggression against Iran," Iran's mission to the United Nations said on Monday, citing remarks by Biden in Germany last week.

"The United States will bear full responsibility for its role in instigating, inciting and enabling any acts of aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran ... as well as for the catastrophic consequences on regional and international peace and security," Iran's U.N. mission said in a letter to the U.N. Security Council.

Biden, on a visit to Berlin, also told reporters he has an understanding of how and when Israel will respond to the missile attacks by Iran. He declined to elaborate. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


