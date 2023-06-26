Donald Trump to Newsmax: Fox News 'Prejudiced' Against Him

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Monday night that Fox News is prejudiced against him as he seeks to return to the White House in 2024, but he doesn’t take it personally because he said they were that way when he first ran for office in 2016.

"They have some really great people, and they have people that aren't great, but I think their attitude is not good," Trump told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "… I don't know what their problem is, but they don't cover a lot of the things that they should be covering."

Trump said Fox News also is backing "a loser" in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a race the former president is leading by a wide margin.

"They backed a guy that can't win, Ron DeSanctimonious, I call him," Trump said. "He's losing by 40 points. Some people say 51 points. He's losing by that. They give him so much [air] time. They gave him a live presentation down at the border, which was very boring. All he did was say, I would use various policies, and those were all my policies. … He's a bad candidate. He's not good. People don't like him. And that's been proven to be the case. But Fox is pushing him and they're not getting anywhere.

"Yet, I got the Man of the Decade Award [on Sunday] night in Michigan. We had Faith and Freedom [Coalition Conference in Washington, D.C.] on Saturday night, and they purposely didn't cover that speech. Yet, I'm the candidate that's up 40 to 50 points. By the way, leading Biden by a lot also."

Trump said in 2016, Fox News was biased against him, and he ended up winning. He said that year, they backed Jeb Bush, a former Florida governor.

"They're very prejudiced in what they do, and that's okay, because in 2016, they were just as bad, if not worse, and we ended up winning," he said. "… They were pushing Jeb Bush [against] me. You remember Jeb? Whatever happened to Jeb? But he had a lot of money, he had a lot of everything. They were pushing him like you can't even believe. As much as they pushed DeSanctimonious right now. And I would say Jeb didn't do too well."

