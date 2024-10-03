WATCH TV LIVE

georgia | supremecourt | meadows | trump

Fani Willis Tries to Block Meadows' Move to Fed Court

Thursday, 03 October 2024 03:46 PM EDT

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court opposing former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ attempt to move his case to federal court.

Meadows, who was indicted last August along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others on charges that they illegally conspired to keep the Republican incumbent in power despite losing the election to Democrat Joe Biden, has a petition pending with the justices.

He filed it in late July, calling the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling rejecting his claim to remove his state criminal prosecution to federal court under the federal-officer removal statute, was “egregiously wrong, wholly unprecedented, and exceptionally dangerous,” arguing that “what matters is a federal officer’s status at the time of the conduct at issue, not her status at the time the prosecutor or plaintiff gets around to filing suit.”

Willis argued that Meadows’ role as chief of staff did not include election-related activities, particularly those aimed at influencing the outcome of state elections.

