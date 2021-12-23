Biden Administration Revokes Georgia's Medicaid Work Requirement

Georgia will no longer have authority for its Trump administration-approved work requirement as a condition of Medicaid eligibility and Gov. Brian Kemp's office vows to sue the "likely political decision."

The Biden administration's Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the revocation in a letter to Georgia on Thursday, before the action was set to begin.

"The lingering health consequences of COVID-19 infections further exacerbate the harms of these barriers to coverage for people with low income," the CMS announced in a statement.

"Additionally, premiums can present a particular barrier to coverage. They can result in limited access to healthcare coverage for underserved communities, especially Black and low-income individuals compared to white and higher-income peers."

Kemp vows to challenge the Biden administration's decision, a spokesman told The Hill in a statement.

"We are disappointed the Biden administration chose to turn its back on a bipartisan group in the Georgia General Assembly that came together to help create a fair and balanced healthcare framework that increases options and lowers costs," Kemp Communications Director Katie Byrd's statement read. "Though they attempted to hide behind the holiday in announcing two days before Christmas, we plan to challenge their misguided — likely political — decision in a court of law."