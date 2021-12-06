×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2020 Elections | Donald Trump | Voting Rights | david perdue | brian kemp | georgia | gop

Trump Praises Perdue for Challenging Kemp in '22 Georgia Gov Race

Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally before the Senate runoffs
Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally before the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate runoffs. (Evan Vucci/AP)

By    |   Monday, 06 December 2021 03:58 PM

Former President Donald Trump praised former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., on Monday for taking on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in next year's gubernatorial primary.

"Wow, it looks like highly respected Sen. David Perdue will be running against RINO [Republican in name only] Brian Kemp for Governor of Georgia," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC. "David was a great Senator, and he truly loves his State and his Country.

"This will be very interesting, and I can't imagine that Brian Kemp, who has hurt election integrity in Georgia so badly, can do well at the ballot box (unless the election is rigged, of course). He cost us two Senate seats and a presidential victory in the Great State of Georgia."

Trump encouraged Perdue to mount the challenge, according to USA Today.

Purdue's entry into the gubernatorial race marked a victory for Trump, who had long looked for a strong candidate to take on Kemp,, The Hill reported. Kemp, who won his seat in 2018, declined to support Trump's effort to overturn his 2020 loss in the state. Georgia backed President Joe Biden over Trump by about 0.3 percentage points. 

Perdue, who in January lost a Senate runoff election to Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., blamed Kemp for the loss, saying the GOP governor has "failed all of us and cannot win in November."

In a 2:15-minute video statement announcing the bid, Perdue said he is the only Republican in Georgia who can defeat the likely Democrat nominee, voting rights leader Stacey Abrams.

But Erick Erickson, a conservative political commentator, wrote on his website that Perdue joining the race "gives Abrams clear sailing" and stalls any of Kemp's momentum, USA Today reported.

"Perdue getting in before the Georgia General Assembly meets in January means the Georgia GOP will tribally divide, thereby delivering an impotent legislative session that deprives the GOP of any significant pre-election accomplishments," Erickson said. "The Perdue supporters in the legislature won't want to give Kemp anything to run on."

In a tweet highlighting remarks on his radio broadcast, Erickson wrote: "David Perdue was unable to beat a spectacularly unaccomplished Jon Ossoff. Why does he think he can beat Stacey Abrams?"

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump praised former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., on Monday for taking on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in next year's gubernatorial primary.
david perdue, brian kemp, georgia, gop, governor, gubernatorial, primary, 2022, midterms
365
2021-58-06
Monday, 06 December 2021 03:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved