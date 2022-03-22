Trump Endorses John Gordon for Georgia Attorney General

Former President endorsed businessman and attorney John Gordon for attorney general of Georgia on Tuesday in his primary against incumbent Chris Carr.

In his statement endorsing Gordon, Trump wrote Carr "did absolutely nothing to stop the 2020 presidential election fraud which, as facts have shown, and are showing, was rampant. He spent more time hunting those people who fought for the truth than he did those who cheated in the election."

Trump accused Carr of looking for an easy way out, rather than looking for election integrity.

Gordon "will get to the bottom of it all," Trump continued, adding Gordon is also "strong on the border, crime, our military, vets, and will proudly protect our Second Amendment," concluding Gordon "will never let you down!"