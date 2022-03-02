×
Trump Touts Success of All 33 Texas Candidates He Endorsed

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 March 2022 08:23 AM

Former President Donald Trump pointed to the political currency of his endorsement in a statement early Wednesday noting that all of the candidates he endorsed in Tuesday's Texas primary either won or had a substantial lead as vote-counting continued.

"All 33 Trump-Endorsed candidates won last night in Texas, or are substantially leading. Big night!" Trump said in a statement issued by his Save America PAC. "How will the Fake News make it look bad?"

Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, who easily turned back several right-wing challengers, topped the list of Trump-endorsed candidates.

At least one Trump-endorsed candidates still faces a runoff battle. Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton outpolled state Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the nephew of one president and grandson of another, but failed to capture a majority of the votes cast.

