Tags: george santos | plea deal | fraud | criminal | charges | lying | donors

Santos on Mounting Charges: Plea Deal 'Not on the Table'

By    |   Sunday, 05 November 2023 08:44 PM EST

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is facing mounting criminal charges, is going all in, stating his chance of accepting a plea deal is "not on the table."

When asked by CNN's "Inside Politics Sunday," if he would accept a plea deal, Santos replied that he's just focused on his defense.

"Would you accept a plea deal," CNN's Manu Raju asked.

"I don't know," Santos replied. "I don't know. Right now, I'm pretty focused on my defense and putting together my defense with my attorneys."

"I'm not saying I'm not — I'm not saying I'm not ruling it out," Santos added when pressed. "As of right now, it's not on the table."

In May, according to The Hill, Santos was charged with 13 counts of misleading donors, fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits, and lying on House financial disclosures. This brought the total charges against him to 23.

House Republicans tried to remove Santos from Congress through a chamber vote last week, but the resolution failed to pass.

