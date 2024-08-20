WATCH TV LIVE

Derek Chauvin Transferred to Fed Prison in Texas

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 10:41 PM EDT

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred from an Arizona federal prison to one in Texas, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Tuesday. The transfer occurred nearly nine months after Chauvin was stabbed 22 times by an inmate in another facility.

Chauvin is being held at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Big Spring, Texas.

In August 2022, Chauvin began serving a 21-year federal sentence and a 22 1/2-year state sentence at FCI Tucson, where, in November 2023, he was stabbed by a former gang leader who said he had targeted Chauvin because of his notoriety. Federal officials earlier this month temporarily transferred Chauvin to a Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma.

The suspect accused of stabbing Chauvin is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He's serving a 30-year sentence for crimes committed as part of a Mexican prison gang.

Chauvin's attorney at the time had asked prison officials to keep his client away from the general population over fears he would become a target at the medium-security FCI Tucson which had been rocked by a series of security lapses.

Also Tuesday, the former Minneapolis officer who held down Floyd's legs was released from a federal prison on Colorado, federal prison officials said. Thomas Lane was sentenced to three years in prison in September 2022 after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Floyd's 2020 death and the ensuing protests sparked massive riots across the globe.

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 10:41 PM
