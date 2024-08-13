WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lisa demuth | tim walz | riots | minneapolis | blm | george floyd | police precinct

Minn. State Rep. Demuth to Newsmax: Walz AWOL as Minneapolis Burned

By    |   Tuesday, 13 August 2024 09:37 PM EDT

Minnesota House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, told Newsmax on Tuesday that people in her state have been "sounding that alarm" about Gov. Tim Walz, who she said was nowhere to be found when rioters burned Minneapolis in the spring of 2020.

Curious timing about the Black Lives Matter riots of Minneapolis in late May 2020 — law-abiding Minnesotans were adhering to Walz's stay-at-home COVID-19 order while thousands of rioters tore the city apart, Demuth said, including burning Minneapolis' 3rd Police Precinct to the ground.

Demuth said watching the video clips "is even more heart-wrenching with what has gone on in our state."

"[Walz] did not show leadership. We couldn't find him. There were news reporters that were saying, 'Governor, where are you?' And he let the 3rd Police Precinct of Minneapolis go down to the protesters, to the rioters. I should say they are rioters; those were not protests," Demuth said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"He should have stepped in earlier. And we needed someone that would actually have led in the time of crisis.

"So ... thousands of people out on the streets. Yet, we couldn't go to church, our kids couldn't go to school. I had constituents with family members that died during this time, but, yet, they couldn't have funerals for their family members," she said.

"But we saw thousands of people at George Floyd's service. We saw thousands of people out on the streets."

Three indoor memorial services were held for Floyd in Minneapolis, with the first a two-hour event held on June 4 that was attended by politicians, including Walz, Fox 9 reported.

Demuth welcomed the national spotlight that Walz is getting as the chosen running mate of Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris "because we've had a struggle getting any of this covered," Demuth said.

"It was absolutely unfair in the way that he led. He is not good for Minnesota.

"We've been sounding that alarm. He would definitely not be good with Harris and for our nation," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Minnesota House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, told Newsmax on Tuesday that people in her state have been "sounding that alarm" about Gov. Tim Walz, who she said was nowhere to be found when rioters burned Minneapolis in the spring of 2020.
lisa demuth, tim walz, riots, minneapolis, blm, george floyd, police precinct, burned
385
2024-37-13
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 09:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved