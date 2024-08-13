Minn. State Rep. Demuth to Newsmax: Walz AWOL as Minneapolis Burned

Minnesota House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, told Newsmax on Tuesday that people in her state have been "sounding that alarm" about Gov. Tim Walz, who she said was nowhere to be found when rioters burned Minneapolis in the spring of 2020.

Curious timing about the Black Lives Matter riots of Minneapolis in late May 2020 — law-abiding Minnesotans were adhering to Walz's stay-at-home COVID-19 order while thousands of rioters tore the city apart, Demuth said, including burning Minneapolis' 3rd Police Precinct to the ground.

Demuth said watching the video clips "is even more heart-wrenching with what has gone on in our state."

"[Walz] did not show leadership. We couldn't find him. There were news reporters that were saying, 'Governor, where are you?' And he let the 3rd Police Precinct of Minneapolis go down to the protesters, to the rioters. I should say they are rioters; those were not protests," Demuth said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"He should have stepped in earlier. And we needed someone that would actually have led in the time of crisis.

"So ... thousands of people out on the streets. Yet, we couldn't go to church, our kids couldn't go to school. I had constituents with family members that died during this time, but, yet, they couldn't have funerals for their family members," she said.

"But we saw thousands of people at George Floyd's service. We saw thousands of people out on the streets."

Three indoor memorial services were held for Floyd in Minneapolis, with the first a two-hour event held on June 4 that was attended by politicians, including Walz, Fox 9 reported.

Demuth welcomed the national spotlight that Walz is getting as the chosen running mate of Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris "because we've had a struggle getting any of this covered," Demuth said.

"It was absolutely unfair in the way that he led. He is not good for Minnesota.

"We've been sounding that alarm. He would definitely not be good with Harris and for our nation," she said.

