George Clooney Endorses VP Harris, Salutes Biden

Actor George Clooney on Tuesday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her campaign for president after previously calling for President Joe Biden to step aside as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

"President Biden has shown what true leadership is" by ending his campaign, Clooney said in a statement to CNN. "He's saving democracy once again. We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest."

Clooney, a major Democrat donor, wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times less than two weeks ago calling for Biden to withdraw from the election after his disastrous performance at the first debate against former President Donald Trump last month and his appearance at a celebrity-packed campaign fundraiser a short time later.

"It's devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010," Clooney wrote. "He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Biden announced Sunday that he will no longer seek the Democratic Party's nomination for president and he endorsed Harris.