More than 200 Former Bush, Romney, McCain Staffers Endorse Harris

Hundreds of Republicans who formerly worked on the presidential campaigns of the last three GOP nominees before former President Donald Trump have endorsed his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential election via an open letter on Monday.

"We reunite today, joined by new George H.W. Bush alumni, to reinforce our 2020 statements and, for the first time, jointly declare that we're voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz this November," reads the letter, which is signed by almost 240 one-time campaign staffers to former President George W. Bush, the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and was obtained by USA Today.

"Of course, we have plenty of honest, ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz," it continues. "That's to be expected. The alternative, however, is simply untenable."

Another group of about 150 former staffers to the same three candidates previously released a letter announcing their support for President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

Among those who signed the letter are two of McCain's former chiefs of staff, Mark Salter and Chris Koch, as well as former President George H. W. Bush's longtime chief of staff Jean Becker, Romney's former campaign finance chair David Garman, and Olivia Troye, who was an adviser to former President George W. Bush and to former Vice President Mike Pence.

The letter also singles out the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 policy outline, saying that Trump's campaign is "focused on advancing the dangerous goals of Project 2025 [that] will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions," adding, "Abroad, democratic movements will be irreparably jeopardized as Trump and his acolyte [Ohio GOP Sen.] JD Vance kowtow to dictators like [Russian President] Vladimir Putin while turning their backs on our allies. We can't let that happen."