GM to Stop Auto Exports to Russia

General Motors has announced that it will stop exporting its vehicles to Russia.

''Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine at this time,'' GM told Carscoops. ''The loss of life is a tragedy and our overriding concern is for the safety of people in the region.''

GM is one of several automakers, including Volvo, that have decided to suspend exports to Russia. Although General Motors no longer manufactures in Russia after selling its stake to the Russian auto company Avtovaz, it does, however, operate a sales company with vehicles sourced from North America and South Korea.

Ford has not yet responded regarding its operations in Russia, according to Fox Business.