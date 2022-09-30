Catholic League: Gavin Newsom's Pro-Abortion Billboards Are 'Demonic'

Catholic League President Bill Donohue blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week, calling the Democrat "demonic" for "using a passage from Scripture" on billboards he's putting up in other states that advertise abortion.

According to Breitbart News, Newsom self-identifies as Catholic and has strongly criticized efforts to restrict abortion, which the Catholic Church is unequivocally opposed to and has called "a grave offense."

In a pinned tweet from June 24, the day the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Newsom declared that abortion is legal in California and said the state will remain "a safe haven for women across the nation" seeking the procedure.

Newsom followed up his June abortion message with a thread of pro-abortion tweets on Sept. 15, revealing the ads that will be going up on billboards in "7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states."

"To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health," Newsom wrote on Twitter.

According to Donohue, a total of 18 billboards will be put up in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina and South Dakota.

The billboards slated for Mississippi and Oklahoma, however, include a passage from the Bible: "'Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.' Mark 12:31."

Quashing the inalienable right to life of an unborn child in the name of freedom is "a master spin job," according to Donohue, as is Newsom's attempt to equate the killing of a child with health care.

"This is not in bad taste; it is demonic," Donohue said. "To advertise in other states for women to come to California to have their children killed — in the name of God — is demonic."

According to The New Yorker, Newsom cooked his mother dinner in May 2002 the night before he helped her commit suicide.

"The night before we gave her the drugs, I cooked her dinner, hard-boiled eggs, and she told me, 'Get out of politics.' She was worried about the stress on me," Newsom said.

Donohue said that "ordinarily it's a nice gesture" for a son to cook his sick mother dinner.

"But what kind of man cooks dinner for his mother before putting her down?" Donohue asked. "The same kind of man who invokes the Bible to entice women from out of state to come to California to get rid of their unborn babies.

"If these acts aren't demonic, the word has no meaning," he added.