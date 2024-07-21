WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gavin newsom | supports | kamala harris | presidential race | election | joe biden | withdraw

California Gov. Newsom Endorses Kamala

By    |   Sunday, 21 July 2024 08:45 PM EDT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris following President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race late Sunday afternoon.

Newsom, in a post on X, called Harris "tough, fearless, and tenacious" and said no one is "better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump's dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America's Vice President."

Newsom joins former President Bill Clinton and wife and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in offering a full-throated endorsement of Harris. Other members of the Democratic Party, including former President Barack Obama, have stopped short of endorsing her candidacy.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris following President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race late Sunday afternoon.
gavin newsom, supports, kamala harris, presidential race, election, joe biden, withdraw
106
2024-45-21
Sunday, 21 July 2024 08:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved