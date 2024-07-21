California Gov. Newsom Endorses Kamala

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris following President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race late Sunday afternoon.

Newsom, in a post on X, called Harris "tough, fearless, and tenacious" and said no one is "better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump's dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America's Vice President."

Newsom joins former President Bill Clinton and wife and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in offering a full-throated endorsement of Harris. Other members of the Democratic Party, including former President Barack Obama, have stopped short of endorsing her candidacy.