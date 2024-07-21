Rep. Clyburn Endorses Harris as Dem Presidential Nominee

Rep. James Clyburn issued a statement on Sunday backing President Joe Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee for president in the 2024 election.

The South Carolina Democrat recalled that one of Biden's first decision as the presidential nominee in 2020 "was to select a running mate that he believed possessed the values and vision necessary to continue this country's pursuit toward a 'more perfect Union.'"

Clyburn stressed that "I echo the good judgment he demonstrated in selecting Vice President Harris to lead this nation alongside him, and I am proud to follow his lead in support of her candidacy to succeed him as the Democratic Party's 2024 nominee for president."

Clyburn, who is one of Biden's early supporters and helped get him elected in 2020, said that "I've had the honor and privilege of calling President Joe Biden a friend for many years. When I endorsed then-candidate Biden in 2020, I noted how I could think of no one with the integrity and no one more committed to the fundamental principles that form the foundation of our great country than him."

The South Carolina representative said that Biden "has used those principles to bring the American people together through incredible trials and unfamiliar terrain.

"He's pursued an agenda that addresses the inequities in our healthcare system, the unaffordability of higher education, our outdated roads and bridges, the gun violence epidemic, access to affordable high-speed broadband, and so much more."

Clyburn emphasized that "Biden has improved the lives of countless Americans through his selfless service, and I thank him for his unparagoned leadership."