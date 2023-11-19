Newsom Ad Targets DeSantis' Six-Week Abortion Ban

On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has repeatedly said he is not running against President Joe Biden, released a new ad targeting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' six-week abortion ban as the two governors prepare to debate later this month, The Hill reported.

The ad, produced in conjunction with Newsom and the Campaign for Democracy PAC, states that women who receive abortions and the doctors who perform them in Florida will be deemed criminals.

In the ad, the narrator states, "Wanted. By order of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Any woman who has an abortion after six weeks and any doctor who gives her care will be guilty of a felony." The ad features a graphic of a mock "wanted" poster with photos of a doctor and a presumed patient, with the labels "Woman guilty of abortion. Doctor guilty of aiding abortion."

The ad goes on to say that "Abortion after six weeks will be punishable by up to five years in prison," and emphasizes, "Even though many women don't even know they're pregnant at six weeks. That's not freedom. That's Ron DeSantis' Florida."

In response, DeSantis' campaign addressed the ad on Sunday, calling it "sheer desperation" from Newsom. The post on the DeSantis War Room account stated, "If this ad is any indication Newsom will spend the debate lying about @RonDeSantis' record to deflect from his own failures."

"Speaking of freedom," the post continued, "If you can't walk down the street without fear of being accosted, or stepping on a used needle or human feces, you aren't very 'free.' For this reason and much more, people are fleeing California at a rate never before seen in history. And they are moving to the free state of Florida."

"DeSantis," The Hill noted, "signed the six-week ban into law in April, though it is currently being blocked amid pending legal challenges. The ban would prohibit abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for mothers whose lives are at risk and for abortions up to 15 weeks for pregnancies caused by rape, incest or human trafficking."

Despite his support for the ban, DeSantis has previously stated he would not support punishments for women who violate the abortion bans. Florida currently enforces a 15-week abortion ban.

As he runs in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, DeSantis has not clearly stated whether he would support a federal six-week abortion ban, focusing instead on his ambition to be a "pro-life president."

Newsom and DeSantis are expected to engage in a televised debate on Nov. 30, which Fox News host Sean Hannity will moderate.