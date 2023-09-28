×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsom | desantis | debate | president

Newsom: I 'Baited' DeSantis Into Debate

By    |   Thursday, 28 September 2023 11:54 AM EDT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he "baited" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis into debating him, and the GOP presidential candidate agreed to the face-off because "he regrets running for president" and he knows he's "completely unqualified."

"I mean, why is he debating a guy who's not even running for president when he's running for president?" the California Democrat told Elex Michaelson, an anchor for Fox 11 in Los Angeles before the GOP presidential debate Wednesday night.

Newsom also pointed out that DeSantis was to be at the "hallowed ground" of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library for the presidential debate, but "he puts out an ad today not for his presidential campaign, but to promote a debate against the governor of California."

Earlier this week, Fox News announced that it is hosting a debate between the two governors, with Sean Hannity moderating, in a "red versus blue state debate" on Nov. 30. The event is to be held in Georgia and air on Hannity's prime-time program. 

"Part of me wonders if the fact that he took this debate, the fact that he took the bait in relation to this debate shows that he’s completely unqualified" to run as president, Newsom told Michaelson.

Further, Newsom said that DeSantis is "distracted" with his promotion of the governor versus governor debate, "so I don't know that he has it in his heart" to keep going with his presidential campaign. 

"Here’s my personal opinion about Ron DeSantis," said Newsom. "He regrets running for president. He made a huge mistake. He listened to his consultants. He bought his own hype. He had this little God complex. I mean, look at the ads themselves. Literally, God created."

And now, Newsom said, DeSantis has "bought into all this stuff and he quickly regretted it, but he’s stuck … you got one chance of first impression. He’s belly-flopped. He’s down 30-plus points from where he started. So it’s a terrible situation for him."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he "baited" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis into debating him, and the GOP presidential candidate agreed to the face-off because "he regrets running for president" and he knows he's "completely unqualified." "I mean, why is he debating a guy who's...
newsom, desantis, debate, president
323
2023-54-28
Thursday, 28 September 2023 11:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved