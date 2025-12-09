Newsom Eases 3rd Trump Term Talk, Flags 2028 Concerns

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is downplaying the odds of a third term for President Donald Trump, citing the president's age, even as he accuses Republicans of preparing to "rig" the 2028 race by elevating a Trump-aligned successor.

On "The Jack Cocchiarella Show," Newsom, a Democrat, said he is less worried that Trump will try to serve beyond the constitutional two-term limit and is more focused on who might carry his political movement into 2028.

"I've softened, to your question, on this notion of a third Trump term because time of life and state of mind," Newsom said, referring to the 79-year-old president.

"His regime is going to be measured not in decades, but in years," he added, before sighing and saying, "And that's comforting."

Newsom, widely seen as a likely 2028 presidential contender, argued that Trump could still shape the Republican Party's future by handpicking a successor and using his influence to tilt the playing field.

"That's why we have to be mindful of [Vice President] JD Vance. And we have to be mindful that they could try to rig that election for whoever he decides.

"Is it Vance-Rubio, [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio-Vance? Is it his son? Is it, you know, daughter?

"I mean, I'm serious. I mean, which member of the family is it? Barron [Trump]?"

Newsom warned fellow Democrats to watch for what he called efforts by Republicans to "rig" the 2028 race through redistricting and other structural advantages.

Trump is "rigging the elections as it relates to the strategy with the redistricting," he said, arguing that retaking the House in the 2026 midterms is critical.

Newsom encouraged California voters to support new congressional district maps in November, a move seen as a win for Democrats in the redistricting fight that could influence control of the House of Representatives in 2026 and affect Trump's agenda.

Before addressing a possible third Trump term, concern about which he called "not illegitimate," Newsom framed "free and fair" elections as the defining issue for upcoming contests.

"I completely believe that this notion of fair and free elections ... that issue is the issue that will define the 2026 midterm in the context that that question is on the line, whether or not there'll be fair and free elections going forward even in 2026," he said.

Newsom's warning reflects wording frequently used by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who contend that Democrats "rigged" the 2020 election.

Trump has repeatedly referred to the 2020 race as "rigged" or "stolen," alleging Democrat misconduct in Joe Biden's victory.

According to Reuters, senior Republicans and conservative activists have voiced similar claims in battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

The result is a political clash in which both parties now accuse the other of trying to "rig" elections, with Newsom casting Trump and Republicans as the primary threat in 2028 while Trump continues to claim that the GOP is merely correcting the system Democrats corrupted in 2020.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.