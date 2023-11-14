Newsom: Fire Damaged Freeway Will Take Three to Five Weeks To Fix

A large part of Interstate 10 in Los Angeles that was damaged by arson can be repaired in three to five weeks, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom made the announcement Tuesday, after analysis of core samples taken from the freeway. Approximately 100 columns were damaged in the fire Saturday. Officials say the fire was started by arson, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing.

Newsom said Monday that investigators are trying to figure out if more than one person was involved in the arson.

The fire started at 12:20 a.m. Saturday in two storage lots under an elevated section of the highway, where vehicles, pallets, and other items burnt quickly, with the fire spreading over 8 acres, which left many columns and guardrails damaged.

Newsom said early tests show that the deck "appears to be much stronger than originally assessed."

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt told The Associated Press that "this isn't going to be resolved in a couple of days, and it's not going to take a couple years. But whether it's weeks or months, we're still too early to tell."

Aside from obvious traffic headaches stemming from closing portions of the major highway, the closure could slow down the transportation of goods from the twin ports of LA and Long Beach.

"The ports are still open and the goods will still flow, but when you remove a section of the interstate that carries 300,000 vehicles a day, there's going to be spillover impacts," Bhatt stated.

California Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant said that investigators have identified where and how the fire started, but had no information on a suspect. He said that investigators are talking to witnesses, including homeless people and business owners nearby.

Newsom also said that the common state practice of allowing storage yards to be placed under highways will be reevaluated following the fire.

Apex Development, Inc., the owner of the business leasing the storage yard where the fire began, is being sued by the state for being in arrears while illegally subleasing the space to five or six other entities after its lease had expired.