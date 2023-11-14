Arson Damaged Vital LA Freeway

A devastating fire, confirmed as an act of arson, has left a critical section of Interstate 10 in Los Angeles indefinitely closed, leading to significant traffic disruptions and potential economic repercussions for the region, California authorities reported on Monday.

Governor Gavin Newsom, addressing reporters, disclosed that investigators were working to determine the number of individuals involved in the arson but provided no further details. "I have to stress that we have determined what started the fire," Newsom affirmed, as reported by KIRO7.

The fire ignited on Saturday in two storage lots beneath Interstate 10, rapidly consuming construction materials and causing extensive damage to the freeway. The aftermath includes charred and chipped columns, twisted deck guardrails, and an uncertain extent of structural damage.

Drawing parallels to the 1994 Northridge earthquake, officials emphasized the complexity of repairs that may extend well beyond the immediate future.

Apart from the immense traffic disruption, the closure is expected to have far-reaching effects, potentially affecting the transportation of goods from the vital ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which collectively handle more than half of the country's goods. The White House has been briefed.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to avoid the affected area and work from home, acknowledging the strain on the city's infrastructure. "Our streets cannot handle 300,000 cars," Bass emphasized, referring to the daily traffic on the I-10 stretch. "This will disrupt the lives of Angelenos."

Governor Newsom indicated that initial tests suggested the freeway deck's strength exceeded the initial assessment. However, further evaluations, including concrete and rebar samples, will determine the extent of necessary repairs or replacements.

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt highlighted the potential national impact, citing the recent fiery crash in Philadelphia that collapsed a section of Interstate 95. "The quicker we can get this open, the faster we can remove an impediment," Bhatt stated to The Associated Press, emphasizing the importance of a swift resolution.

The fire erupted around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday and burned through storage lots, destroying parked cars, wooden pallets, and support poles for power lines. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley reported no injuries but mentioned that at least 16 homeless individuals, including a pregnant woman, were relocated to shelters.

California Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant confirmed progress in identifying the fire's origin and cause but provided no suspect information.

The storage yards beneath highways, a common practice statewide with funds supporting public transit, will be reevaluated following the incident, according to Governor Newsom. Litigation with Apex Development, Inc., the property owner, is underway due to an expired lease and noncompliance.

Environmental waivers and federal funding will be necessary for repairs, officials stated. The extensive cleanup and stabilization efforts involve two contracted firms, and repairs are expected to be time-consuming.

In a similar incident in 2011, a poorly maintained fuel tanker fire damaged State Route 60, requiring six months and $40 million to repair and reopen.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.