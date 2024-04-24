WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gavin newsom | arizona | abortion | legislation | ban

Newsom Pushes Bill to Give Ariz. Abortion Providers Licenses

By    |   Wednesday, 24 April 2024 06:02 PM EDT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new bill Wednesday that would grant Arizona abortion providers work authorization in California to circumvent Arizona’s recently enacted near-total ban on abortion.

Earlier this month, a ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court triggered an 1864 abortion law barring access to the controversial procedure in almost all circumstances beginning May 1.

Lawmakers in Arizona’s House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to repeal the ban in a 32-28 vote. The Arizona Senate must now also vote to repeal the measure before the 160-year-old ban is defeated.

"The decision to get an abortion, or seek any type of reproductive healthcare, belongs in the hands of patients, their families, and their providers, not politicians," Rep. Oscar De Los Santos, D-Ariz., told reporters before Wednesday’s session began.

"Arizona Republicans continue to put women in danger — embracing a draconian law passed when Arizona was a territory, not even a state," Newsom said in a statement. "California will not sit idly by. We’re urgently moving legislation to allow Arizona doctors to provide safe and reliable reproductive care to Arizonans here in California."

He was joined in announcing the legislation by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.

If passed, the bill would allow abortion providers in Arizona to quickly gain licenses to do business in California.

"This legislation is a valuable stopgap even if the Arizona Republican-led Legislature passes a law to repeal the extreme 1864 ban," Newsom’s office said. "With its urgency clause, SB 233 would fill a critical gap for care during a meaningful period of time before an Arizona repeal could be implemented. Swift action helps combat the confusion and chilling effect this back-and-forth creates."

In an MSNBC interview on Sunday, Newsom, who is a surrogate for President Joe Biden as he campaigns for a second term, said the focus on Arizona comes as abortion access emerges as a key campaign issue ahead of the election in November.

The plan is to "focus on Arizona electorally, to focus on Nevada electorally, states that will play potentially an outsized role in this election," he said.

Arizona voters will have the opportunity to vote on abortion access via a ballot measure in November.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new bill Wednesday that would grant Arizona abortion providers work authorization in California to circumvent Arizona’s recently enacted near-total ban on abortion.
gavin newsom, arizona, abortion, legislation, ban
362
2024-02-24
Wednesday, 24 April 2024 06:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved