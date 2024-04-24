Newsom Pushes Bill to Give Ariz. Abortion Providers Licenses

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new bill Wednesday that would grant Arizona abortion providers work authorization in California to circumvent Arizona’s recently enacted near-total ban on abortion.

Earlier this month, a ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court triggered an 1864 abortion law barring access to the controversial procedure in almost all circumstances beginning May 1.

Lawmakers in Arizona’s House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to repeal the ban in a 32-28 vote. The Arizona Senate must now also vote to repeal the measure before the 160-year-old ban is defeated.

"The decision to get an abortion, or seek any type of reproductive healthcare, belongs in the hands of patients, their families, and their providers, not politicians," Rep. Oscar De Los Santos, D-Ariz., told reporters before Wednesday’s session began.

"Arizona Republicans continue to put women in danger — embracing a draconian law passed when Arizona was a territory, not even a state," Newsom said in a statement. "California will not sit idly by. We’re urgently moving legislation to allow Arizona doctors to provide safe and reliable reproductive care to Arizonans here in California."

He was joined in announcing the legislation by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.

If passed, the bill would allow abortion providers in Arizona to quickly gain licenses to do business in California.

"This legislation is a valuable stopgap even if the Arizona Republican-led Legislature passes a law to repeal the extreme 1864 ban," Newsom’s office said. "With its urgency clause, SB 233 would fill a critical gap for care during a meaningful period of time before an Arizona repeal could be implemented. Swift action helps combat the confusion and chilling effect this back-and-forth creates."

In an MSNBC interview on Sunday, Newsom, who is a surrogate for President Joe Biden as he campaigns for a second term, said the focus on Arizona comes as abortion access emerges as a key campaign issue ahead of the election in November.

The plan is to "focus on Arizona electorally, to focus on Nevada electorally, states that will play potentially an outsized role in this election," he said.

Arizona voters will have the opportunity to vote on abortion access via a ballot measure in November.