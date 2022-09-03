Zelenskyy: Russia Cutting Off Gas Exports to Increase Energy Pressure on Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is cutting off its gas exports to “increase the energy pressure on Europe even more” amid the war.

“Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European — in all countries of our continent. It wants to weaken and intimidate the entire Europe, every state,” Zelenskyy said Saturday in an address to his country.

“Where Russia cannot do it by force of conventional weapons, it does so by force of energy weapons. It is trying to attack with poverty and political chaos where it cannot yet attack with missiles,” he added.

“And to protect against this, we all in Europe need even more unity, even more coordination, even more help to each other.”

The European Union on Saturday said it was respecting existing energy contracts but is prepared to meet the challenge if it fails to do so.

The move came hours after G7 countries agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an effort to stem the flow of funds to Moscow.

“We are not afraid of Putin’s decisions. We ask them to respect their contracts but if they don’t, we are ready to react,” said the EU economic commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni.

Zelenskyy said Russia was preparing for a “decisive energy attack on all Europeans.

“And the key answers to this should be two things: first, our unity — unity in protection against the terrorist state, and second — increasing our own pressure on Russia — this includes increasing sanctions at all levels, and limiting Russia's oil and gas revenues,” he said.

“The more strikes we all make together, the fewer strikes these terrorists will be able to make.”