Trump: Biden Letting 'Radical Climate Extremists' Run US

As gas prices continue to soar, former President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of "letting the radical climate extremists run the country while the world burns."

Trump made his remarks in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

"Energy prices are skyrocketing — they are going to infinity, all because of Joe Biden," Trump said.

"We have the oil under our feet, liquid gold. But instead, we are thinking of buying oil from Venezuela, Iran, and others who do not exactly love America."

"Joe Biden is letting the radical climate extremists run our country, while the world burns. Everyone is suffering because our leaders have no idea what they are doing."

Trump added: "Bring back American energy independence and American dominance."

Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. is "targeting the main artery of Russia's economy" by banning imports of Russian oil, the latest sanction intended to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war," he said.

Fox News noted that Americans are experiencing the highest gas prices since the 2007-09 financial crisis.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNBC on Wednesday that the U.S. must increase oil production to replace the Russian crude instead of looking to Iran or Venezuela, which are also run by dictators.

"Why would you take the billions of dollars you provide to [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and just give it to another dictator that funds terrorism around the world with Iran and Venezuela?" McCarthy said.