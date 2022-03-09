Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: $10 Gas Makes 'Socialists Happy'

Americans can expect to pay $10 for a gallon of gas – which will "make the socialists happy" – because of President Joe Biden administration's handling of energy issues, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"When you talk about the gas issue, it has international implications," Sessions told "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "America has gone from being where it was self-sufficient, to where we now have to have 'only 10%' of the money for the gas that we get from the Russians, but that was helping to fund this [war] effort."

Sessions said, with the ban on importing Russian oil and gas the administration of President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, now the United States is forced to go to nations like Iran and Venezuela to buy energy.

"Now we're going to go to two other 'great American friends,' and of course, it is terrible, from Venezuela and the Iranians, and it means that instead of us producing [enough energy] to take care of the world, and taking care of the United States, the socialist at the White House is making sure that their radical agenda takes place," he said. "This is a mistake. This is a problem, and I will tell you, it's no secret: You can expect that this continues to $10 [per] gallon of gasoline, which makes the socialist very, very, happy.

"But the middle class is in trouble, and that is why November looms large."

In making the case for the embargo on Russian energy, Biden blamed the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin's war is already hurting American families at the gas pump," Biden said while announcing the restrictions Tuesday. "Since Putin began his military buildup on Ukrainian borders — just since then — the price of the gas at the pump in America went up 75 cents. And with this action, it's going to go up further. I'm going to do everything I can to minimize Putin's price hike here at home."

Even though there is bipartisan support for the embargo in Washington, D.C., Republicans said gas prices were rising throughout the last year, well ahead of Putin's move into Ukraine, and the White House bears more responsibility for the record high prices by limiting domestic oil production since taking office in January 2021, according to The Washington Post.

"Don't be fooled," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said. "This was more than a year in the making."

