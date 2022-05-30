×
The Ten States With the Highest Memorial Day Gas Prices

 (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 30 May 2022 09:31 PM

Memorial Day saw the country’s average gas price reach $4.62 per gallon.

Some states, however, have seen even higher prices. 

According to AAA, the state where gas costs the most is California, with an average price of $6.15 per gallon. In Humboldt County, the average price is $6.62, the highest in the nation.

Following California is Hawaii, where the average gas price is $5.44. 

Five other states have an average of over $5 per gallon: Nevada, Washington, Alaska, Oregon and Illinois, where the averages hit $5.30, $5.23, $5.20, $5.20 and $5, respectively.

Arizona, New York and Maine also made the list of the top ten most expensive states for gas, with averages of $4.95, $4.93 and $4.77, respectively.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


