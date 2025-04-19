WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gas | prices | last | easter

Gas Prices Down 51 Cents from Last Easter

By    |   Saturday, 19 April 2025 12:40 PM EDT

As many Americans hit the road for spring break and Easter weekend, filling up the tank will be far cheaper than it was a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

The national average was $3.16 for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Friday, a solid 51 cents cheaper than the $3.67 Americans paid a year ago. While the price per gallon is up slightly from last week, increased demand for spring break travel and seasonal maintenance at oil refineries has prices typically peaking around the second week of April, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“First of all, refineries are doing maintenance. During maintenance, they’re obviously taking part of their units offline to do upgrades, to maintain them, to do inspections. The refineries essentially aren’t churning out as much gasoline in the spring as this maintenance is ongoing,” De Haan said.

This year, with many reciprocal tariffs now in place rising the prices of some consumer goods, a dip in the price of oil could balance the equation. Earlier in the month the price of oil was down 28% from a year ago and dropped 3% alone on Thursday of last week.

President Donald Trump has praised the economy under his watch highlighting those goods such as some groceries and gas that have gotten cheaper, while other items such as eggs have stayed relatively high. “The United States is taking in RECORD NUMBERS in Tariffs, with the cost of almost all products going down, including gasoline, groceries, and just about everything else. Likewise, INFLATION is down. Promises Made, Promises Kept!,” the president wrote on his Truth Social network on Tuesday.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As many Americans hit the road for spring break and Easter weekend, filling up the tank will be far cheaper than it was a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.
gas, prices, last, easter
278
2025-40-19
Saturday, 19 April 2025 12:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved