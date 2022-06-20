×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gas price | economy | transportation

Average Gas Price Dips Below $5 as July 4 Travel Blitz Nears

a gas pump is pictured
(Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 June 2022 05:00 PM

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas dropped below $5 this weekend, according to AAA, which tracks average national gas prices.

One week ago, the price of a gallon of unleaded gas stood at $5.014 on average. That price dropped to $4.981 on Monday. GasBuddy, which also tracks gas prices, states that the price of a gallon of unleaded gas has stood at about $5 since June 11, having peaked at $5.016 according to AAA.

Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for OPIS, which tracks gas prices, told CNN recently that the upcoming end of the school year and start of the summer travel season will likely cause gas prices to rise, possible as much as $6 per gallon.

"Anything goes from June 20 to Labor Day," Kloza said. "Come hell or high gas prices, people are going to take vacations."

However, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan recently wrote: “No one should be in a rush to fill their gas tank- prices in most areas of the US will be coming down in the days and weeks ahead (things could shift, so stay tuned), but we could drop back to a national average of $4.75-$4.85/gal by July 4 if nothing changes!.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas dropped below $5 this weekend, according to AAA, which tracks average national gas prices.
gas price, economy, transportation
207
2022-00-20
Monday, 20 June 2022 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved