Analyst: Gas Prices Could Drop to $4.75 in 2 Weeks

Gas prices could fall to as low as $4.75 a gallon by July 4, Patrick De Haan, an analyst for GasBuddy, predicted in a Thursday tweet.

He wrote: "No one should be in a rush to fill their gas tank- prices in most areas of the US will be coming down in the days and weeks ahead (things could shift, so stay tuned), but we could drop back to a national average of $4.75-$4.85/gal by July 4 if nothing changes!"

De Haan gave no reason for the anticipated price drop.

It comes as the average gas price nationally jumped above the $5 a gallon mark for the first time recently.

But Haan noted in another Thursday night tweet: "44 of the nation's 50 states are currently seeing lower #gasprices than yesterday. A welcome trend, but wishing it was a much longer trend."

On Friday, he tweeted: "WE DIVE UNDER FIVE! The national average has fallen back under $5 per gallon and stands at $4.999 per gallon. For the first time in 9 weeks, we are poised [to] see a weekly DECLINE in average #gasprices."

Meanwhile, White House aides are again looking at whether rebate cards could be sent to millions to help them pay for gas, The Washington Post reported.

The officials had previously ruled out the rebate cards after they realized shortages in the U.S. chip industry would make it difficult to produce enough of them, the newspaper said. In addition, the officials were concerned there was no way to stop people from using them for purchases other than gas.