LA Becomes First Major US City to Hit $6 a Gallon Gas Average

The City of Angels is now the city of the most expensive gas in the United States amid massive inflation and soaring gas prices under President Joe Biden.

Los Angeles is the first major U.S. city to have an average cost per gallon of gas exceed $6, Fox-5 New York reported, citing GasBuddy.

While gas prices have leveled in many places, California continues to rise because of high gas taxes, energy policy, and emission regulations, according to the report.

Also, Chevron refinery workers in the Bay Area went on strike, forcing the fuel provider to scramble for a replacement workforce.

With the policies under Democrat leadership driving up costs on the consumer, Democrat state lawmakers proposed a $400 gas rebate for state taxpayers. The plan would use $9 billion of the state's budget surplus to cover the 51.1% gas tax for a full year of weekly fill-ups for a car with a 15-gallon tank.

The proposal gives every tax filer the rebate, including those who do not own or drive a car, but rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are adding fuel surcharges to offset costs for its independent contractor drivers.

Amid the soaring costs, gas thieves are causing headaches for law enforcement, according to Long Beach, California, police.

Blue states have the highest gas prices in American, including California and Illinois, according to AAA.

Alaska, a large oil-producing state, is the only state won by former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election that is marked red on the AAA gas prices map ($4.367-$5.855).

California, Illinois, New York, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii are all marked red. Connecticut is close to New York City, but its gas prices are just moderately higher than the rest of the country ($4.193-$4.366), according to AAA.