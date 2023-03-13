Gallup Poll: 90 Percent of Americans View Russia Unfavorably

Russia's unprovoked, brutal invasion of Ukraine has brought worldwide condemnation and sanctions. The United States and other allies are sending armaments to help Ukraine defend itself.

Gallup's 2023 World Affairs poll finds 90% of Americans having an unfavorable opinion of Russia, including a 59% majority who have a "very unfavorable" view. These are easily the worst rating of Russia in at least 34 years of Gallup polling.

In contrast, 68% of Americans in Gallup's survey have a favorable opinion of Ukraine, up six percentage points from a year ago and 11 points higher than in 2020.

Currently, 23% of Americans have a "very favorable" opinion of Ukraine, more than double the 9% who did so last year.

Asked by Gallup how much of a threat the Russia-Ukraine conflict presents to U.S. vital interests, 56% of Americans describe it as a "critical threat," 36% say it is "important but not critical," and 8% do not believe it represents an important threat.

A majority of Americans, 51%, also view the military power of Russia as a critical threat, though this is down significantly from 59% a year ago, Gallup notes.

Since 2021, Russia's image has worsened among all major party groups, with its favorable rating down 19 points among Republicans, 13 points among independents, and 10 points among Democrats.

Republicans and Democrats now each give Russia identical 6% favorable ratings, while independents are slightly higher at 11%.

Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans diverge in their opinions of Ukraine, although both groups (82% and 56%, respectively) view the country favorably.

Similar percentages of Republicans (62%) and Democrats (58%) believe the Russia-Ukraine conflict represents a critical threat to U.S. vital interests, as do a smaller majority of independents (51%). Republicans (up six points) and independents (up five points) are modestly more likely to see that conflict as a critical threat than in 2022.

Furthermore, 60% of Republicans, 50% of independents, and 45% of Democrats say Russia's military power is a critical threat.

Gallup interviews a minimum of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older for each GPSS survey. Samples for the June Minority Rights and Relations survey are significantly larger because Gallup includes oversamples of blacks and Hispanics to allow for reliable estimates among these key subgroups. No margin of error was provided.