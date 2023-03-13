×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gallup | survey | america | russia | ukraine | unfavorable

Gallup Poll: 90 Percent of Americans View Russia Unfavorably

Pie chart
Pie chart (Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 13 March 2023 11:47 AM EDT

Russia's unprovoked, brutal invasion of Ukraine has brought worldwide condemnation and sanctions. The United States and other allies are sending armaments to help Ukraine defend itself.

Gallup's 2023 World Affairs poll finds 90% of Americans having an unfavorable opinion of Russia, including a 59% majority who have a "very unfavorable" view. These are easily the worst rating of Russia in at least 34 years of Gallup polling.

In contrast, 68% of Americans in Gallup's survey have a favorable opinion of Ukraine, up six percentage points from a year ago and 11 points higher than in 2020.

Currently, 23% of Americans have a "very favorable" opinion of Ukraine, more than double the 9% who did so last year.

Asked by Gallup how much of a threat the Russia-Ukraine conflict presents to U.S. vital interests, 56% of Americans describe it as a "critical threat," 36% say it is "important but not critical," and 8% do not believe it represents an important threat.

A majority of Americans, 51%, also view the military power of Russia as a critical threat, though this is down significantly from 59% a year ago, Gallup notes.

Since 2021, Russia's image has worsened among all major party groups, with its favorable rating down 19 points among Republicans, 13 points among independents, and 10 points among Democrats.

Republicans and Democrats now each give Russia identical 6% favorable ratings, while independents are slightly higher at 11%.

Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans diverge in their opinions of Ukraine, although both groups (82% and 56%, respectively) view the country favorably.

Similar percentages of Republicans (62%) and Democrats (58%) believe the Russia-Ukraine conflict represents a critical threat to U.S. vital interests, as do a smaller majority of independents (51%). Republicans (up six points) and independents (up five points) are modestly more likely to see that conflict as a critical threat than in 2022.

Furthermore, 60% of Republicans, 50% of independents, and 45% of Democrats say Russia's military power is a critical threat.

Gallup interviews a minimum of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older for each GPSS survey. Samples for the June Minority Rights and Relations survey are significantly larger because Gallup includes oversamples of blacks and Hispanics to allow for reliable estimates among these key subgroups. No margin of error was provided.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russia's unprovoked, brutal invasion of Ukraine has brought worldwide condemnation and sanctions.
gallup, survey, america, russia, ukraine, unfavorable
378
2023-47-13
Monday, 13 March 2023 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved