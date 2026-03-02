Gallup Poll: US Sympathy Shifts Toward Palestinians

A new Gallup poll shows a historic shift in American attitudes toward the Israeli-Palestinian strife, with sympathies tilting slightly toward the Palestinians — a sharp departure from more than two decades of consistent pro-Israel sentiment.

According to the survey, 41% of Americans say they sympathize more with the Palestinians, while 36% say they sympathize more with the Israelis.

Though the five-point difference is not statistically significant, it contrasts with last year's 46% to 33% advantage for Israel — and with the double-digit leads Israel held consistently from 2001 through 2025.

Gallup notes that from 2001 to 2018, Israelis held an average 43-point lead in U.S. sympathies. That gap began narrowing in 2019, years before the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Since then, gradual shifts in public opinion have erased Israel's longstanding edge.

A segment of Americans remains neutral: 4% say they sympathize with both sides equally, 9% with neither, and 10% have no opinion.

The latest findings come after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10.

The first phase, which included the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian detainees in Israel, was completed in January.

A second phase focused on reconstruction and demilitarization is ongoing, though both sides have accused each other of violating the agreement.

Despite the shift in sympathies, Americans still view Israel more favorably overall.

Forty-six percent hold a favorable view of Israel compared with 37% who view the Palestinian territories favorably — a record high for the Palestinians.

Israel's rating, however, is near its historic low of 45%, recorded in 1989.

Political independents are driving much of the change.

By 41% to 30%, independents say they sympathize more with the Palestinians — reversing last year's 42% to 34% tilt toward Israel.

Since February 2023, independents' favorability toward Israel has dropped 26 points.

Democrats remain strongly aligned with the Palestinians, with 65% saying their sympathies lie more with the Palestinians and 17% with Israel.

Republicans continue to back Israel overwhelmingly: 70% say they sympathize more with the Israelis compared with 13% for the Palestinians.

Still, GOP sympathy for Israel has declined 10 points since 2024, reaching its lowest level since 2004.

Support for a two-state solution remains steady, with 57% of Americans favoring the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. That includes 77% of Democrats, 57% of independents, and 33% of Republicans.

For the first time since Gallup began tracking the measure in 2001, Americans' sympathies no longer lean more toward Israel — underscoring a significant shift in U.S. public opinion.