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Tags: iran | irgc | ceasefire | explosion | war

Report: Blast Kills 14 Iranian Revolutionary Guards

Friday, 01 May 2026 02:53 PM EDT

An explosion of leftover bombs from strikes during the war against Iran killed 14 members of the Revolutionary Guard, Iranian media reported Friday.

A report by the Nournews website, believed to be close to Iran's security establishment, said the explosion happened near the northern city of Zanjan, which is northwest of Tehran.

It was the largest number of Revolutionary Guard members reported to be killed since the ceasefire began on April 7. The report said the ammunition included cluster bombs and air mines dropped during the fighting.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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An explosion of leftover bombs from strikes during the war against Iran killed 14 members of the Revolutionary Guard, Iranian media reported Friday.
iran, irgc, ceasefire, explosion, war
87
2026-53-01
Friday, 01 May 2026 02:53 PM
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