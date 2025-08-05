WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gallup poll | pope leo | favorability rating

Gallup Poll: Pope Leo Most Favorably Viewed Newsmaker

By    |   Tuesday, 05 August 2025 11:31 AM EDT

Pope Leo XIV owns the highest favorability rating among 14 world newsmakers, recording a +46 net-favorable score, according to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday.

Pope Leo's 57% favorable rating against an 11% unfavorable made him the No. 1 newsmaker on the list, far ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (+18 net favorable) and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (+11), according to Gallup. The three registered the only positive net-favorable marks on the list.

Pope Leo's +46 net favorable is on par with the first Gallup rating of the past two popes, Francis in 2013 (+48 net favorable) and Benedict in 2005 (+43). Pope Leo breaks from his predecessors in that he scored better with liberals vs. conservatives (65% vs. 46%), whereas Popes Francis and Benedict scored better with conservatives than liberals in their inaugural rating, according to Gallup.

"Pope Leo has broad appeal in the U.S., setting him apart from public figures with clear party associations, whose images are often highly polarized," Gallup said in its analysis. "Although liked by all party groups, he gets better ratings from Democrats and liberals than Republicans and conservatives. Given the similarity to Francis' image in his later years, this could indicate that Americans perceive Leo to be continuing Francis' approach to religious and social questions, or that they are assuming that's the case until shown otherwise."

Favorable ratings for President Donald Trump and several of his current and former administration officials plummeted since January's survey.

Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. all saw 13- to 14-point drops in their net favorability from January, according to the survey. All three have a negative net favorability rating in this report.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio suffered a 24-point decline since January, going from +8 to -16. Former White House senior adviser and billionaire Elon Musk also sustained a 24-point drop in net favorability from January. Musk's -28 net rating in this report ranks him last among the 14 newsmakers, according to the survey.

"The dampened favorable ratings of key Trump administration officials since January are broadly consistent with the decline in Trump's job approval rating over the same period, down 10 percentage points," Gallup wrote. However, one expert told Newsmax last month that Gallup's results were an outlier among other polls given how they conducted their survey.

Gallup surveyed 1,002 adults from July 7-21. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4 points with a 95% confidence level.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pope Leo XIV owns the highest favorability rating among 14 world newsmakers, recording a +46 net-favorable score, according to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday.
gallup poll, pope leo, favorability rating
415
2025-31-05
Tuesday, 05 August 2025 11:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved