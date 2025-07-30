Patrick Allocco to Newsmax: Gallup an 'Outlier' With Low Trump Poll Numbers

A recent Gallup Poll showing President Donald Trump's numbers at levels far below those seen in other polls was an outlier because of how the survey was conducted, according to Patrick Allocco, founder of Zoose Political Index, on Newsmax.

"I think the real narrative here is their look into independent voters," Allocco said on "American Agenda." "They categorize them in a negative a net approval of -29, which would put Trump at his very lowest approval ever, and a -11, which puts him at his second lowest overall net approval since 2017."

The Gallup Poll, reported last week, gave Trump an approval rating of 37%, in comparison to other polls with much higher ratings, including Morning Consult at 47%, Rasmussen at 48%, and RMG Research with 50%.

Allocco said that a major difference in the numbers comes from Gallup's polling of all adults, not only likely or registered voters.

"They simply take all the voters that are out there and they put them into one bucket," he said. "The likely voter polls that are out there, Rasmussen, Ipsos, Trafalgar, other polls, they're not showing this disastrous effect."

The media has been taking the net approval of minus 29 shown in the Gallup Poll as a way to portray Trump as "being under water, taking on water in his presidency, almost catastrophic and unrecoverable," said Allocco.

Meanwhile, Trump's numbers are "rock solid," at between 45% and 47%, "where he lives all the time," said Allocco.

"Whether he has a good week, whether he has a bad week, that's where he is," he said. "He has unwavering support."

The media and electorate are polarized, and that leads voters to be "dug in," Allocco added.

"What we've seen now is that in recent polling from Emerson, from Fairleigh Dickinson University here in New Jersey, is that the electorate has found a lane at around 85% to 87% who know where they're going to vote. That leaves a very small, undecided, and independent persuadable voter out there. That's why I think right now you're seeing really high approval ratings."



Allocco added that those high numbers show good signs for the 2026 midterm elections.

"You've got polls like the Cook Political Report that are showing going into 2026. They're measuring more momentum right now," he said. "I think the outliers are just very obviously like the Gallup Poll … if you look at the Cook Political Report, they're showing the GOP right now with plus 12, looking forward to the 2026 midterms, and I think a lot of the polls that are coming out now are reflective of what's going to happen next year."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com