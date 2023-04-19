Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Biden Approval Slips Below 40%

President Joe Biden's job approval rating dipped below 40% this month, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday, nearing the lowest rating of his presidency.

The poll of 1,029 U.S. adults taken from Friday through Sunday, showed a decline of 3 percentage points from last month, when 42% of respondents said they approved of Biden's performance as president. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Biden's popularity has almost steadily declined since he took office in January, 2021, bottoming out at 36% in mid-2022. It has remained near that level since then, Reuters reported.

About 1 in 5 respondents cited the economy as the biggest problem facing the country. Crime and the environment were each picked by about 1 in 10 respondents, according to Reuters.

The poll results came days after Biden declared Friday he was running for re-election in 2024, even though he hasn't formally launched his campaign. He is not expected to face much opposition among Democrats in his bid for reelection.

Former President Donald Trump, the favorite to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, spent much of his presidency with similarly low approval levels, bottoming out at 33% in December, 2017. Previous presidents only occasionally experienced approval levels that low, Reuters reported.

There was a bright spot for Biden: 68% of respondents said they were opposed to federal courts overturning the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone, an abortion drug.