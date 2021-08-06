×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: FRX | GLOBALMACR | GOV | INDUSTRIES | MARKETS | NORTHAM | TOP

Consumer Borrowing Surged in June by Most on Record

Consumer Borrowing Surged in June by Most on Record
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 06 August 2021 03:55 PM

U.S. consumer borrowing surged in June by the most on record, reflecting large increases in credit-card balances and non-revolving loans.

Total credit jumped $37.7 billion from the prior month after an upwardly revised $36.7 billion gain in May, Federal Reserve figures showed Friday. On an annualized basis, borrowing increased 10.6%. The June gain exceeded all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey which had a median projection of $23 billion.

Revolving credit outstanding, which includes credit cards, climbed $17.9 billion -- the second-largest increase on record. Non-revolving credit, which includes auto and school loans, rose $19.8 billion.

The broader reopening of the economy has allowed Americans to go out and spend on services such as meals out and travel, activities that were largely curbed during the height of the pandemic. What’s more, vehicle sales remained elevated in June.

In the second quarter, outstanding loans for motor vehicle purchases rose $40.7 billion from the previous three months, the Fed’s data showed. Loans for education climbed $4.1 billion.

Total consumer credit outstanding increased an annualized 8.8% in the second quarter. The Fed’s report doesn’t track debt secured by real estate, such as home mortgages.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. consumer borrowing surged in June by the most on record, reflecting large increases in credit-card balances and non-revolving loans.Total credit jumped $37.7 billion from the prior month after an upwardly revised $36.7 billion gain in May, Federal Reserve figures...
FRX, GLOBALMACR, GOV, INDUSTRIES, MARKETS, NORTHAM, TOP, US, WORLD, WWTOP, WWTOPAM
192
2021-55-06
Friday, 06 August 2021 03:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved