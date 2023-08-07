Rev. Franklin Graham Echoes Trump on USWNT World Cup Exit

Evangelist Franklin Graham on Monday joined former President Donald Trump in his assessment of the U.S. women's soccer team and its early ouster from the World Cup, saying he wasn't "sad" given the players' propensity to put themselves and their "LGBTQ agenda" over the "nation they represent."

Graham made his comments Monday on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

"I used to pull for our women's soccer team, but recently they have shown disrespect for the US & have used their platform to promote the LGBTQ agenda," Graham posted. "When they lost, I wasn't sad. I wish I didn't feel that way, but when players think it is more about them than the nation they represent, I can't support that."

The USWNT, the two-time defending World Cup champions, lost Sunday to Sweden in the Round of 16 on penalty kicks. The teams played to a 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time. It was the squad's earliest exit ever from the World Cup.

Trump roasted the USWNT on Sunday, hours after their loss.

"Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE," Trump posted to Truth Social.

Graham concurred in his post, writing: "I agree with former President @realDonaldTrump who said about the team: 'WOKE EQUALS FAILURE.'"