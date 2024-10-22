Frank Luntz: Harris Will Fail If Her Strategy Is Just Attack Trump

Pollster Frank Luntz has warned Vice President Kamala Harris that her presidential bid could falter if she focuses solely on attacking former President Donald Trump, emphasizing that voters need clear policy, not just criticism, The Daily Caller reported.

The political consultant sounded the alarm on Tuesday, arguing that Harris' presidential campaign may be in jeopardy if her strategy continues to center on attacking Trump. Speaking on "CNN News Central," Luntz stressed the need for Harris to provide voters with more than just critiques of her political rival.

"It's a good strategy that she's doing, but I assure you, if she's just beating up on Donald Trump, she's going to fail," he warned.

As her campaign draws to a close, Harris has transitioned from emphasizing "joy" to casting Trump as a danger to the nation, Luntz noted, citing a report from The New York Times. He believes this 11th-hour shift in strategy will be insufficient to ensure her success.

"I've said that Trump would do better if he says less, not more," Luntz remarked, adding that the former president's frequent outbursts over the past few weeks may not help his cause. "Harris would do much better if she talked with some detail about exactly what she will do. Not what she wants, not her objectives, but how she's going to get there."

According to Luntz, both Harris and Trump have significant voter bases but need to approach the final stretch of the campaign carefully.

"Trump basically has reached the ceiling of his votes, and that's enough for him to win," Luntz observed. In contrast, he suggested that Harris still has room to grow her support but has to give voters confidence that she has a solid plan for the future. "Harris has a higher ceiling," Luntz said, "but she's not going to get there until she gives voters what they need to know to have faith, trust, and confidence in her."

In the closing days of the campaign, Luntz emphasized the importance of the candidates' messaging. "What Trump and Harris say and how they say it in the last 48 hours will determine the ultimate vote tally," he said.

The stakes are particularly high, as Trump currently leads Harris in several key battleground states, according to RealClear Polling averages. Journalist Mark Halperin, also weighing in on the race, noted Tuesday that early voting trends indicate a strong showing for Trump.

"Make no mistake, if these numbers hold up in the states where we can understand even partially what the data is like, we'll know that Donald Trump's going to be president on Election Day," Halperin said.