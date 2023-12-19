Plurality of France's Muslims Back Hamas' Oct. 7 'Resistance'

A plurality of French Muslims (45%) accept that Hamas' propaganda and anti-Israel message that the Oct. 7 attack on Israel was justifiable "resistance against colonization," according to a new poll.

That is an alarming finding for a country that has been hit by massive Islamic terrorist attacks, including the Charlie Hebdo massacre in 2015.

Although a majority of French Muslims denounce Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel as either a war crime (26%) or an act of terror (29%), a larger percentage see it as "des actions of resistance contre la colonisation," according to the poll published Monday by The Institut Français d'Opinion Publique (IFOP).

Just 10% of France's entire adult public consider the attack "justified resistance against colonization," compared to 90% who fully denounce it as a war crime or an act of terror.

Perhaps of even more concern for the dissenting French adult public is that 19% of French Muslims say they are outright sympathetic to Hamas. That is more than six times as many as the full French population (3%) who are sympathetic to Hamas.

Additionally, a large majority of France's Muslims (62%) see Israel's military hunt for Hamas terrorists to return Oct. 7 hostages as "ethnic cleansing," according to the poll. That is nearly double the figure for France's overall population (38%).

All told, the Israel-Hamas war is a prominent issue in France, both among French Muslims (76%) and the entire population (82%).

Roughly 6 million Muslims live in France, and since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks there have been more than 1,500 antisemitic incidents in the country, The Algemeiner reported Tuesday.

IFOP, regarded as France's leading pollster, according to the Jerusalem Post, surveyed 1,002 French people aged 15 and older.