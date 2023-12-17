Harvard Applications Down 17 Percent Amid Antisemitism

Amid antisemitic protests and President Claudine Gay's inability to clearly condemn calls for Jewish genocide, Harvard has seen a 17% drop in early admission applications.

It is a four-year low for Harvard, which had 7,921 high school seniors applying for undergraduate admission, according to Harvard data, compared to 9,553 last year, the New York Post reported Sunday.

"That's possibly one of several reasons, about the concern of safety on the campus," retired Mamaroneck High School college counselor Bob Sweeney told Bloomberg.

Harvard's Ivy League competitors are doing better, according to the Post.

Yale University had its second-highest early application total in its history, while the University of Pennsylvania has had 500 more applications this year than last, the Post reported.

Harvard's early applications were due Nov. 1, which came before Gay's problematic House testimony under grilling by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., but there were weeks of protests and antisemitism on campus.

More than 30 student groups signed a letter claiming Israel was "entirely responsible" for the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

Amid its struggles to condemn antisemitism more than 1,600 alumni have threatened to hal donations to Harvard, according to the Post.