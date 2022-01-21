House Oversight Committee Invites Oil Company Board Members to Testify

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has invited five more board members of prominent fossil fuel giants to testify regarding their knowledge of climate change, The Hill reported on Friday.

The committee is requesting testimony on the companies' efforts to reduce carbon emissions and information regarding if the progress is on the goal for net-zero emissions by 2050.

''Our upcoming hearing will examine whether the industry is finally taking steps to curb its dangerous emissions, or is instead paying lip service while continuing to put our planet at risk. Boards of directors at fossil fuel companies play a key governance role in addressing the climate crisis,'' Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

''We invited them to testify so we can hold the fossil fuel industry accountable and ensure these companies are taking real action to combat climate change.''

The hearing set for Feb. 8 will include Enrique Hernandez, a director on Chevron's board, Jane Holl Lute of the Shell board, Melody Meyer of the BP board, and Susan Avery and Alexander Karsner of the ExxonMobil board, according to information obtained by the outlet.

The news of a second hearing comes after the committee in October questioned senior executives from Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Maloney subpoenaed the witnesses a week after the hearing, asserting that the companies had failed to provide most of the records requested by the committee regarding carbon mitigation.

The companies in question have vowed to cooperate with the committee's subpoenas, according to The Hill.