Sen. Schmitt Shows Support for Espionage Defense Bills

Last week, in an effort to protect American citizens from foreign espionage, Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., threw his support behind two pieces of legislation: the SPIES Act and the Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act. The bills were introduced under Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to prevent China and other foreign adversaries from conducting covert operations within the United States.

"China," Schmitt says, "is undoubtedly our largest adversary when it comes to keeping Americans safe and promoting freedom globally. Under no circumstance should the United States be allowing foreign adversaries to conduct clandestine operations near our military bases or critical civilian infrastructure. Both of these acts are a crucial step in safeguarding our military secrets and ensuring information is kept out of the hands of those who would seek to harm Americans."

The SPIES Act would expand the U.S. government's ability to deny visas to individuals who have engaged in espionage or sabotage. Additionally, the bill would allow the government to deem the spouse or child of an alien inadmissible for espionage or sabotage if the activity took place within the last five years.

Under the Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act, "restrictions" would be placed on the purchase of "certain property by a foreign person who is owned or controlled by, is acting for or on behalf of, or receives subsidies from Russia, China, Iran, or North Korea."

"Specifically," the bill notes, "the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States must review a purchase or lease by, or a concession to, any such foreign person of private or public real estate in the United States that is within (1) 100 miles of a military installation; or (2) 50 miles of a military training route, special use airspace, a controlled firing area, or a military operations area."

"For example," the Missouri senator notes, within "100 miles from Whiteman Air Force Base," certain transactions would be restricted in an area extending to "Springfield, Jefferson City, Kansas City, and north of Chillicothe."