Ford Recalls More Than 518K SUVs in US Over Fire Risks

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 518,000 SUVs in the United States because a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel or vapors to hit hot surfaces, resulting in a potential fire.

The Michigan automaker said in a press release Thursday the recall is for 2020-2023 model year Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with three-cylinder, 1.5-liter engines. A total of 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. are affected. The Associated Press reported that the recall affects more than 634,000 vehicles worldwide.

Ford said vehicles can still be driven and added the failure rate of fuel injectors experiencing external leaks is expected to be low, less than .05%.

Repairs are not available yet, but after owners are notified and take their vehicles into dealers, the vehicle's engine software will be updated to detect for fuel injector leaks. The dealer will also install a tube that drains fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces. Ford said if a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will be automatically reduced to minimize risk.

The Associated Press reported Ford said it received 20 reports of fires, including three that ignited nearby structures. The company also said it has four claims of fires noticed less than five minutes after the engines were turned off. In addition, Ford has four injury claims not involving burns, and 43 legal claims attributed to the problem.

Multiple other media outlets reported Ford said it has 54 total reports of fires involving 1.5-liter engines, including four with cracked fuel injectors. About 13 others were likely caused by a leaking fuel injector.

In April, Ford recalled more than 300,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 to 2022 model years with 1.5-liter engines because of fires caused by leaks in an oil separator.