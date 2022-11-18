×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tesla model x recall

Tesla Recalls 30,000 Model X Cars Over Air Bag Issue

Tesla Recalls 30,000 Model X Cars Over Air Bag Issue
A Tesla Model X is displayed during the Citi Taste of Tennis on March 5, 2018 in Indian Wells, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Friday, 18 November 2022 08:19 AM EST

Tesla Inc. recalled nearly 30,000 Model X cars in the United States over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly.

The air bag could deploy incorrectly in certain low-speed collision events where a young front seat passenger is unbelted and out of position, increasing the risk of injury, the company said in a filing with U.S. regulators.

Tesla said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the recall.

The problem will be addressed through an over-the-air software update, the company said in a letter filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Earlier this month, the world's most valuable automaker recalled over 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles due to the risk of experiencing a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tesla Inc. recalled nearly 30,000 Model X cars in the United States over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly.
tesla model x recall
142
2022-19-18
Friday, 18 November 2022 08:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved