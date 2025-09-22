Florida Opens Portal to Report Political Violence

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas on Monday announced the creation of an online portal for residents to report politically motivated threats and violence.

The secure site, the Combat Violent Extremism Portal, lets anyone submit screenshots, videos, and other evidence of violent threats directly to the Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution. Submissions can be anonymous. Prosecutors will review reports and pursue charges where warranted.

Officials emphasized the system is not intended for emergencies, and anyone facing an immediate threat should call 911.

"Threats of political violence will not be tolerated in Florida. That is why today we are launching a new tool, simply named the Combat Violent Extremism Portal, to report acts or threats of political violence," Uthmeier said.

Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay added: "Any individual who makes a threat that violates Florida law will be dealt with immediately. We look forward to working closely with our law enforcement partners to enhance the efforts to safeguard the free state of Florida from political violence."

Kamoutsas pointed to the classroom as another area of concern.

"Any educator who makes vile, despicable comments celebrating and encouraging violence in schools will be investigated and held accountable," he said.

Kamoutsas sent a letter to all Florida school district superintendents last Thursday telling them his department would not stand for any teacher celebrating the fatal shooting of conservative leader Charlie Kirk and would be "conducting an investigation of every educator who engages in this vile, sanctionable behavior."

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, and online threats and celebrations of his killing have circulated.

The rollout comes against the backdrop of rising political violence nationwide. Federal data shows assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers increased by more than 1,000% in the past year.

The new portal is part of a broader strategy to prevent politically motivated attacks. By giving Florida residents a direct channel to prosecutors, the state aims to identify credible threats more quickly, disrupt plots, and hold offenders accountable.