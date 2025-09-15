Report: FBI Probing Social Media Over Posts on Kirk Killing

The FBI is reportedly investigating at least seven social media accounts that appeared to have advanced knowledge of conservative leader Charlie Kirk's assassination.

According to The Washington Free Beacon,the posts were deleted within days of the attack on Kirk, and several of the accounts appeared to belong to transgender individuals.

One of the posts referred to Sept. 10 – the date of the shooting – more than a month beforehand, and at least one of the accounts followed suspected gunman Tyler Robinson's transgender partner on TikTok.

According to one of the Free Beacon's sources, the FBI has received archived copies of the social media posts.

The posts do not indicate that any of the individuals knew Robinson or conspired with him to allegedly kill Kirk, but several of them mention the Turning Point USA CEO's name and discuss his death.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 3, an X account named Mushy, posted, "itd be funny if someone like charlie kirk got shot on september 10th LMAO.”

Another account named altulige posted on Aug. 6 that "september 10th will be a very interesting day." After Kirk's assassination the account wrote, "I plead the fifth."

Minutes after Kirk was pronounced dead, an account named churbum75m (SAW TYLER JUNE 30), wrote "WE FUCKING DID IT.” That account appears to follow Robinson's partner, Lance Twiggs, on TikTok, where Twiggs' username is "lanclotl."

Many of the accounts under investigation are associated with LGBT subcultures, according to the Free Beacon. One account, Osamu bin Tezuka, which used the X handle "@fujoshincel," is reportedly a reference to a genre of anime that depicts same-sex male romantic relationships.

The X account @NajraGalvz, which wished death upon Kirk and predicted that "something big will happen" when he came to Utah Valley University, identified as nonbinary.

In a video posted on TikTok the night before the shooting, an individual that seems to be transgender wrote that "charles james kirk…does not know what's coming tomorrow."

"This isn't a threat," the account added. "It's a promise."

Newsmax reached out to the FBI for comment but did not receive an immediate response.