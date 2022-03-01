×
Florida Redistricting Leaves Democrats in Disarray

Florida Redistricting Leaves Democrats in Disarray
Former Rep. Donna Shalala (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 10:59 AM

Just six months before Florida's primaries, state Democrats still have no idea who will run in a handful of congressional districts.

Politico reported Tuesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis's effort to reshape the state's redistricting process has Democrats frustrated as they wait to see what Florida's congressional maps will look like.

Former Rep. Donna Shalala, a Democrat from Miami, is holding off from making a decision on whether to run against Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar.

"I have to see the map," she said. "I'm not making a decision until I see the lines."

It will be up to the state's lawmakers and possible the courts to decide what the maps will look like in Florida.

The state lawmakers are scheduled to end their annual session in March – making a legislative deal unlikely, Politico reported.

And DeSantis is vowing to veto any map that doesn't meet his intended goal, the Florida Politics website said Monday.

"I've said very clearly that I will veto maps that include some of these unconstitutional districts," he said. "And that is a guarantee. They can take that to the bank. Hopefully, we'll be able to get something good that is positive for the people of Florida."

Politico said if DeSantis does veto the lawmakers' map, it could force a special session of the Florida legislature to deal with the issue – a move which would likely further delay the process.

Matt Isbell, a Florida-based Democratic consultant and analyst who tracks redistricting, told Politico: "I know people working on congressional campaigns, and they are losing their minds. Can we please get some final lines?"

Politico pointed out that Shalala's former seat isn't the only one without a top Democrat challenger.

Former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell decided last month against mounting a rematch against Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez. And Politico noted Democrat Rep. Stephanie Murphy announced her retirement plans in December. As of Tuesday, no Democrat has announced plans to run.

