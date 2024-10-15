WATCH TV LIVE

Florida GOP: Trump Victory in State Obvious, Assured

By    |   Tuesday, 15 October 2024 01:58 PM EDT

The Republican Party of Florida released a statement Tuesday assuring victory for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the state on Nov. 5, citing internal polling that confirms what any "sane observer already knows."

"Florida is not in play for Kamala Harris and the Democrats," party Chair Evan Power said in the statement.

The party's internal polling shows Trump leading Harris 51% to 44% three weeks before Election Day.

Further, the party says its polling shows Trump with a 16-point lead among Hispanic voters, including a 69% to 31% lead with Cuban voters, and support from 20% of Black voters.

"Facts matter, and here are the facts in Florida: There are one million more Republicans than Democrats, the RPOF political machine is working around the clock to turn out our voters, Democrats are not investing significant resources here, and Republicans win on key issues like the border and the economy. This all adds up to one thing: Florida will stay 'red' this election," Power wrote.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump leading Harris by 6.1 points in Florida.

Trump defeated President Joe Biden by 3.3 points in 2020 and Hillary Clinton by 1.3 points in 2016.

Florida has voted Republican in 12 of the past 17 presidential elections, dating to 1952, with former President Barack Obama winning two of those five for Democrats in 2008 and 2012.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 15 October 2024 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

